TOPICS

diplomacy

India-Pakistan

'Indian government is threatening and blackmailing our diplomats'

Six officials in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi have returned home amidst growing tension between the two countries.

“The decision has been taken after it became impossible for the officials to work in this vitiated atmosphere. Indian government is threatening and blackmailing our diplomats. So in this condition, it is impossible for us to stay in this country and work,” sources in the High Commission said.

According to the sources, those who have left include commercial counsellor Syed Furrukh Habib and first secretaries Khadim Hussain, Mudassir Cheema and Shahid Iqbal.

The action comes days after India declared Pakistani official Mehmood Akhtar persona non grata for espionage activities, triggering a tit-for-tat action from Islamabad, which also expelled an Indian High Commission official.

Earlier in the day, there were reports from the Pakistan media that the country may ask at least two officials of the Indian High Commission to leave the country for their alleged involvement in subversive activities. Geo TV reported that commercial counsellor Rajesh Agnihotri and press counsellor Balbir Singh may be expelled.

India lodges protest with Pak Dy. HC

India summoned Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner and conveyed its “grave concern” as well as strong protest at the recent escalation in incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan on border which have resulted in several fatalities on Indian side.

Joint Secretary (in-charge of Pakistan) in the External Affairs Ministry Gopal Baglay, who summoned Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah, also registered India’s strong protest on the mutilation of the body of an Indian soldier by a terrorist who escaped across the Line of Control (LoC) after committing the heinous crime, the MEA said.

RELATED NEWS

Dawn report suggests bigger spy ring, names 4 diplomatsNovember 2, 2016

Visa agent with links to Pak. spy ring arrestedOctober 28, 2016

Pakistan expels Indian High Commission officialOctober 28, 2016

Espionage case: PA of Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP arrested October 29, 2016

Pakistan High Commission staffer expelled for espionageOctober 27, 2016

Arrest of staffer violates Vienna Convention, says PakistanOctober 27, 2016

Diplomat was not manhandled, says MEA spokesmanOctober 27, 2016

‘Pak. mulling pullout of four embassy officials from India’November 1, 2016

Pakistan may ask two Indian diplomats to leave: report November 2, 2016

‘Islamic preacher, failed grocer were easy prey for ISI’October 28, 2016

More In: National | News