'Indian government is threatening and blackmailing our diplomats'

Six officials in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi have returned home amidst growing tension between the two countries.

“The decision has been taken after it became impossible for the officials to work in this vitiated atmosphere. Indian government is threatening and blackmailing our diplomats. So in this condition, it is impossible for us to stay in this country and work,” sources in the High Commission said.

According to the sources, those who have left include commercial counsellor Syed Furrukh Habib and first secretaries Khadim Hussain, Mudassir Cheema and Shahid Iqbal.

The action comes days after India declared Pakistani official Mehmood Akhtar persona non grata for espionage activities, triggering a tit-for-tat action from Islamabad, which also expelled an Indian High Commission official.

Earlier in the day, there were reports from the Pakistan media that the country may ask at least two officials of the Indian High Commission to leave the country for their alleged involvement in subversive activities. Geo TV reported that commercial counsellor Rajesh Agnihotri and press counsellor Balbir Singh may be expelled.

India lodges protest with Pak Dy. HC

India summoned Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner and conveyed its “grave concern” as well as strong protest at the recent escalation in incidents of ceasefire violations by Pakistan on border which have resulted in several fatalities on Indian side.

Joint Secretary (in-charge of Pakistan) in the External Affairs Ministry Gopal Baglay, who summoned Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah, also registered India’s strong protest on the mutilation of the body of an Indian soldier by a terrorist who escaped across the Line of Control (LoC) after committing the heinous crime, the MEA said.