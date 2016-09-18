Setting the stage for a showdown at the UN General Assembly, Pakistan on Saturday alleged that the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir and several north-eastern States in India is “despicable”.

India, recently at the UN Human Rights Council, accused Pakistan of being the “global epicentre of terrorism.”

“The Pakistan delegate drew the attention of the Council to the recent speech by a Kashmiri member of the Indian Parliament, who has described the current Indian repression as ‘worse than that by Nazi forces’,” the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its statement, adding: “There is despicable situation in Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Assam, and ethnic groups in India’s north-east have been battling for their rights since many decades in the face of terrible repression.”

New Delhi, Islamabad alleged in its statement, was interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs.