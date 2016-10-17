Sri Lankan President, Modi review bilateral ties

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a “firm” solution to the “thorny” fishermen issue.

Mr. Sirisena made the demand during a meeting with Mr. Modi where the two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in a whole host of areas, including energy and health.

There was a discussion on the thorny issue of fishermen. President Sirisena said he wanted a firm solution on the issue. Mr. Modi agreed with him and said “we must find a proper solution to this long festering issue,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said here after the meeting held ahead of the BRICS—Bimstec Outreach Summit here, 50 km from Panaji.

“As you know we have invited the Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister to India and we hope at that time, the discussions would lead to some kind of mutually acceptable outcome,” Mr. Swarup said.

“The PM briefed Sirisena on the Uri terror attack. He noted the support Sri Lanka had provided to India, and expressed his gratitude to people and government of Sri Lanka,” he said.

Mr. Sirisena said Sri Lanka opposed all forms and manifestations of terrorism, he said. The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in a whole host of areas. — PTI