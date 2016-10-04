Mr. Lee also deepened ties with India by sealing MoUs that will promote people to people contacts.

In solidarity with India’s counter-terror drive, Singapore on Tuesday condemned the terror strike in Uri that killed 19 soldiers. Visiting Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong reviewed the India-Singapore strategic partnership and highlighted his country’s commitment to fight terrorism.

“Singapore condemns terrorism in all forms and we express condolences to the victims of the terror attack in Uri,” said Mr. Lee in the beginning of his speech at Hyderabad House where Indian and Singaporean teams reviewed the strategic partnership between two sides and signed three MoUs.

Highlighting the area of convergence in strategic relationship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Singapore’s support in countering contemporary challenges. “Rising tide of terrorism, especially cross-border terrorism and the rise of radicalisation are grave challenges to our security. They threaten the very fabric of our societies,” said Mr. Modi and announced that India and Singapore will work on the front of cyber security.

Mr. Modi also highlighted the bilateral coordination to ensure freedom of navigation. “As two maritime nations, keeping the sea lanes of communication open, and respect for international legal order of seas and oceans is a shared priority,” he said.

Apart from strategic aspects, Mr. Lee also deepened ties with India by sealing MoUs that will promote people to people contacts. The two Prime Ministers signed three MoUs on cooperation in the field of industrial property, cooperation on the establishment of a North East Skills Centre in Guwahati and cooperation in skills development between Singapore’s Institute of Technical Education and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). Mr. Lee is scheduled to visit Udaipur on Wednesday, where he will launch the Centre for Excellence in Tourism Training.