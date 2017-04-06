As Shunglu panel report has indicted his govt., Kejriwal must go: Ajay Maken

more-in

Illegal allotment of land, charges of nepotism and unauthorised foreign trips by members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government have been found by the Shunglu Committee, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said here on Thursday while releasing a copy of the panel's report.

The committee, set up by then Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung in August 2016 to look into the functioning of the AAP government, went through 404 files of the government. Headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General V.K. Shunglu, the three-member committee submitted a report to the Lieutenant Governor in November 2016. The report, however, was not made public by the government or the Lieutenant Governor's office.

On Thursday, Mr. Maken, who obtained a copy of the report through a Right to Information query filed on February 22, said that the report had indicted the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

“There are serious charges of corruption and nepotism. We demand that a case under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act be filed and the Home Ministry ask the CBI to investigate. Till investigation is completed, Mr. Kejriwal has no right to continue in office,” said Mr. Maken.

Citing the report, Mr. Maken said that the committee found “24 non-statutory foreign tours” were taken by government Ministers and officials in a span of 18 months.

The 269-page report delves into the appointment of advisors, the allotment of office space to MLAs, among other decisions taken by the AAP Government.