‘Shock, haemorrhage led to death’

Shock and haemorrhage led to the death of 7-year-old Ryan International School student Pradyuman Thakur, according to his autopsy report.

The report noted that an external injury caused by a single-edged sharp weapon and its consequences were enough to cause death. Pradyuman was found dead inside the toilet of the school in Gurugram, with his throat slit on September 8.

To reopen tomorrow

Gurugram’s Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said he hopes to reopen school from Monday.

“I hope to reopen school from Monday and take over the management of Ryan International. A meeting of schools on following safety guidelines will be held. They will be directed to ensure that no such incidents repeat,” Mr. Singh said. He also said they would be taking control of assets and liabilities of the school.

“We’ll make sure that whatever deficiencies which were highlighted in the (inquiry) report, are corrected,” he said.

The district administration had set up an inquiry into the lapses of the school following the murder.

Mr. Singh also said that they held a meeting on Saturday with a few parent bodies, managements and principals of schools in the district. “All guidelines regarding safety of schools were reiterated and they were directed to comply with them,” he said.

The Haryana government has asked for a CBI investigation into the brutal murder of Pradhyuman Thakur in the school premises.

(With IANS inputs)