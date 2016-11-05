The war of words in the Mulayam clan seems far from over with Shivpal Yadav on Saturday taking a swipe at his nephew and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, saying some people inherit power without doing anything while others get nothing despite making sacrifices.

While making it clear that he does not want to be the Chief Minister, Mr. Shivpal Yadav said Mr. Akhilesh Yadav can “sack” and “insult” him, but he can give his blood for the party and stressed that he has worked hard as Minister in the last four years.

“I want to tell popular CM Akhilesh that whatever sacrifice you want from me, I will give. I never want to become CM. You can insult me, sack me many times (as Minister), but I can even give my blood for the party,” he said while addressing the party’s Silver Jubilee celebrations.

“You (CM) have done a good job. But I have also done a good job in past four years in the Ministries given to me. You can verify works done by me in PWD, Irrigation, Revenue, Cooperative and others departments”, he said.

An emotional Mr. Shivpal Yadav, who was sacked by his Mr. Akhilesh Yadav said, “Some intruders have entered (in the party) and are creating atmosphere (of differences)...You (Akhilesh) can insult me anytime...What you want from me, just tell me and I will not say anything...But whenever question of netaji (Mulayam) arise, I myself, the entire party will take a stand and not tolerate. I have to stay with netaji”.

Pointing at Mr. Akhilesh Yadav, Mr. Shivpal Yadav said, “Some persons get things due to their fate and other work had and don’t get their due. Some person indulges in sycophancy and get benefits of government, but those who made sacrifices are sidelined”.

“We have to take everyone along. Post (in the government) did not matter. We are followers of Ram Manohar Lohia and will follow his ideals”, he said at the function which was being attended by party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The Samajwadi party (SP) has been battling a family feud between Mr. Akhilesh Yadav and Mr. Shivpal Yadav. While Mr. Mulayam Singh Yadav has been insisting that all is well in the party, both Mr. Shivpal Yadav and Mr. Akhilesh Yadav have been making statements exposing the rift in the party.

Earlier, when the event started, Mr. Akhilesh Yadav and Mr. Shivpal Yadav were given swords which they accepted smilingly. Mr. Akhilesh Yadav also touched the feet of his uncle, Mr. Shivpal Yadav.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad, who was present at the function, was seen holding hands of both Mr. Akhilesh Yadav and Mr. Shivpal Yadav.

They were earlier seen having a discussion about the programme on stage in a bid to show unity in the family.

In his address, Mr. Shivpal Yadav also welcomed Mr. Lalu, Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Chautala, Ram Jethmalani and other leaders.