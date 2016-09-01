BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday appointed Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan as in charge of the Assembly elections in Uttarakhand. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar will be in charge of Manipur.

The polls in both States are due next year. In Uttarakhand, the BJP suffered an embarrassment after a court-ordered floor test brought the Congress back to power, even though nine MLAs had gone over to the BJP. The BJP is carrying out a mass campaign, accusing the Rawat government of corruption. In Manipur, the Congress has been in power for 15 years. The BJP plans to put up a strong fight. It is playing up the Inner Line Permit issue.