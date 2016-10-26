The seventh annual edition of Goa Arts & Literature Festival (GALF) will go without any Pakistani participation despite the desire of the organisers to invite them.

The festival, organised by the International Centre Goa from December 8 to 11, will focus on Indian regional literature, and participants will include writers from the Northeast and Kashmir.

“Yes, the Pakistanis are having visa hassles. We will definitely miss them a lot,” writer and columnist Vivek Menezes told The Hindu on behalf of the organisers on Tuesday.

He recalled how a senior journalist of Goan origin from Pakistan, Cyril Almeida, who was at the centre of a row over a column in Dawn, was one of the greatest attractions of last GALF. Asked if the controversy over the demand to ban Pakistani artistes would be discussed, Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer Damodar Mauzo said that the organisers would not have any special session.