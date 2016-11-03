Most of the public transport continued to remain off the roads but autorickshaws and cabs were seen plying at some places in the Valley

Normal life remained affected in Kashmir Valley on Thursday due to the separatist-sponsored strike.

While most of the shops, business establishments and fuel stations across Kashmir were shut, some were open at a few areas in Civil Lines and outskirts of Srinagar, officials said.

However, the movement of transport, including private cars, was comparatively less today, apparently because there was no relaxation in the strike.

The separatists, who are spearheading the ongoing agitation in Kashmir, have been issuing weekly protest calendars since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces on July 8.

They announce periodic relaxation in the strike on some days of the week for people to buy essentials items. However, there is no relaxation this evening.

The separatists have extended the strike till November 10.

The unrest, which is continuing for the past four months, has badly affected business, tourism and education in Kashmir.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions continue to remain shut, but the government has notified holding of board examinations as per schedule.

Officials said there are no curbs on the movement of people anywhere in Kashmir, but restrictions on assembly of people under Section 144 CrPC were in place throughout the Valley.

They said security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable spots and along the main roads as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order as well as to instill a sense of security among the people to carry out their day to day activities without fear.

As many as 85 people, including two security personnel, have been killed, while several thousand have been injured in the ongoing unrest in the Valley. Around 5,000 security forces personnel have also been injured in the clashes.

Over 300 persons have been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA).