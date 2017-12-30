National

Separatists never face ballot: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh   | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh on Saturday downplayed the separatists’ boycott call for the upcoming panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir saying they had never gone through the test of ballot and stood exposed for their duplicity.

“By calling for a boycott of the polls, the separatists are only betraying their own insecurity and the lack of public support they are themselves now tactically acknowledging,” Mr. Singh said.

He said the nation had approved the ‘policy shift’ of giving a befitting response to Pakistan for ceasefire violations. Talking to presspersons prior to a meeting of the State BJP here, he said, “The entire country should now realise that the separatists already stand exposed. The duplicity that they have exercised to put forward their political agenda, is separatism by convenience and not by conviction.”

