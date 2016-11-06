In a major development, the government on Sunday allowed Hurriyat faction chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik to hold a meet at the residence of Hurriyat faction head Syed Ali Geelani.

The meeting was held in the morning at Srinagar's Hyderpora area. Hurriyat spokesman Shahid-ul-Islam confirmed the development.

On November 2, authorities did not allow a similar meeting of separatists, by barring their entry into the residence of Mr. Geelani.

The meeting is significant as sources said the three leaders were to discuss "future course of action" in the wake of 121-day long agitation in the Valley and "review strategy" regarding the shutdown politics amid growing public pressure to provide alternate modes of protest.