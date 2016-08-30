A 35-member all-party delegation, which will include Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, will visit Jammu and Kashmir on September 4-5.

Before the delegation visits the Valley, Members of Parliament will be given a briefing by officials on September 3, a senior Home Ministry official said.

Our Legal Correspondent

Separatist leader’s plea not maintainable: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied any relief to Ashiq Hussain Faktoo, a Kashmiri separatist leader lodged in the Srinagar Central Jail for over 23 years for the murder of human rights activist Hridhay Nath Wanchoo.

A three-judge Bench held that his writ petition asking the court to re-consider its decision to award life sentence to him merely on the basis of his confessional statements under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, 1987 was not maintainable. “The present writ petition under Article 32 by no stretch of reasoning would fit into any of the permissible categories of post conviction exercises permissible in law,” the court held.