Security personnel in large numbers have been deployed around the house of Chandrakeshwar Prasad alias Chanda Babu, who three sons were killed allegedly by the henchmen of Shahabuddin.

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict likely to be pronounced on Friday on cancellation of the bail granted to former RJD MP and strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin, security has been tightened in his hometown Siwan. Security personnel in large numbers have been deployed around his house and also the house of Chandrakeshwar Prasad alias Chanda Babu, whose three sons were killed allegedly by the henchmen of Shahabuddin.

“I have full faith in judiciary and God. If Shahabuddin remains out of jail there will be threat to our life. He should be either put behind bars or kept outside Bihar,” Chanda Babu told The Hindu over the phone. The septuagenarian and his ailing wife Kalawati Devi have kept themselves updated about the matter coming up for hearing in Supreme Court.

“Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai, par andher nahi (in God’s house there could be a delay, but not the denial of justice),” he said.

People of Siwan are also keeping their fingers crossed. “What can we say, Siwan is in complete silence waiting for the court’s decision,” Basant Singh, a government employee, told The Hindu over phone.