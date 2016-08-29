VIDEO

  The Scorpene submarine data leak: what next?

DCNS is also expected to file a petition on Monday to prevent 'The Australian' from making any more information public.

Speaking for the first time on the Scorpene submarine data leak, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said the service was taking the leak very seriously.

"Have viewed the leak of the Scorpene data very seriously. Wwe have asked DCNS to launch an urgent investigation. We have ourselves set up a high level committee to investigate into this. Based on the report of the committee, we will see what mitigation measures need to be taken," he told reporters outside the South Block on Monday.

Meanwhile, French submarine manufacturer DCNS is expected to file a petition in an Australian court on Monday to prevent The Australian newspaper from making public any more information from 22,400 pages of classified data.

The newspaper, which was putting up redacted documents on its website, had stated last week that it would release the weapon details on Monday.

