Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba on Saturday said a preliminary investigation has found that the leak of sensitive information pertaining to Scorpene submarines did not take place in India but at the office of defence company DCNS in France.

“There is a high-level committee which is inquiring into the Scorpene leak on our side,” Admiral Lanba said.

“In France, DCNS and the French government have launched an inquiry. Based on this inquiry, we will see what needs to be done,” he added.

The leaked information detail the secret stealth capabilities of Scorpenes being built for India which includes at what frequencies they gather intelligence, the noise levels they make at various speeds and their diving depths, range and endurance.