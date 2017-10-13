Schools along LoC shut as Pakistan army indulges in heavy shelling

A student shows bullet marks on the wall of his school after firing from the Pakistan side, near the Line of Control in Poonch district on October 10, 2017. | Photo Credit: PTI

Heavy shelling by the Pakistan army along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday forced the authorities to shut schools in forward areas.

“The schools along the LoC in Digwar and Khadi Karmara were closed because of the firing and shelling by Pakistan,” said Poonch Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ahmed Zargar. He, however, pointed out that the schools have been shut for a day.

Mr. Zargar said the situation was under control as firing from across the border stopped in the afternoon.

Pakistan forces violated the ceasefire for the second consecutive day on Friday. They fired small arms and shelled the forward areas in Poonch district. An Indian Army jawan and a porter died in their firing on October 12. Another six were injured.

“The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively,” a defence spokesman said earlier in the day.