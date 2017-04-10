Schools in Bhadrak to reopen today

more-in

As tension eased in violence-hit Bhadrak on Monday, banks and government offices partially reopened and administration reached out to all communities.

Curfew was relaxed from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and subsequently for another two hours till 2 p.m. Curfew will, however, remain in force till 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

The district administration allowed reopening of schools and other educational institutions on Tuesday. “We hope normal life will return within a couple of days. But we are not allowing any relaxation in the security bandobast in the town,” Bhadrak District Collector Gyana Ranjan Dash said.

Bhadrak has been divided into five sectors and senior officers have been assigned each sector, covered by a three-layer security.

Peace meeting

A peace committee meeting is likely to be convened on Tuesday. Senior officials have started talking to people’s representatives, community leaders and intellectuals.

As many as 73 persons have been arrested. The police seized weapons and inflammable substances from them. A seven-member team of the Crime Branch has started probing the circulation of rumours and objectionable material on social media, tweeted Bijay Kumar Sharma, Special Director General of Police (Crime Branch). The violence had broken out over posting of objectionable remarks against Hindu deities on social media.