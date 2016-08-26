Karnataka not releasing Cauvery water as ordered by tribunal, says Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear the Tamil Nadu government’s plea for an urgent judicial direction to the Karnataka government to release 50.052 tmcft of Cauvery water from its reservoirs to feed the agricultural lands of Tamil Nadu in the “interest of justice.”

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur, on an urgent mentioning by Tamil Nadu, agreed to post the case before a suitable Bench for hearing on September 2.

Tamil Nadu has accused neighbouring Karnataka of diverting precious river water meant to be a lifesaver for Tamil Nadu farmers during distress years for undeclared projects in violation of the final orders of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 2007.

Tamil Nadu’s application, drawn by advocate G. Umpathy and filed by advocate B. Balaji, contended that it had not received 10 daily/monthly releases from June 1 to August 19, 2016, causing a cumulative shortfall of 50.052 tmcft at Billigundulu.

The State said that its letter on July 30 to the Karnataka government, requesting the latter to make good the shortfall of 22.934 tmcft as on July 26 had not received a reply till date.

The application sought the apex court’s intervention to ensure that Karnataka adhered to the stipulated releases in accordance with the 2007 tribunal order for the remaining months, starting from August 20, 2016, in the irrigation year of 2016-2017. This would at least protect the interests of the Tamil Nadu farmers who depend on Cauvery.

The application also sought a direction to Karnataka to immediately make good the 25 tmcft of water at Billigundulu out of the shortfall of 50 tmcft within the next 10 days so as to commence the samba cultivation in the Cauvery basin of Tamil Nadu. It asked the court to direct Karnataka to replenish the remaining shortfall of 25 tmcft before the third week of September so as to sustain the samba cultivation.

“The present abysmally low storage at Mettur reservoir of 28 tmcft is grossly inadequate to commence samba cultivation on about 15 lakh acres spread over the Cauvery basin of Tamil Nadu. The livelihood of more than 40 lakh population will be seriously affected if the agricultural operations are not commenced immediately. Any further delay will result in the samba crop being affected by the vagaries of the north-east monsoon,” Tamil Nadu’s application said.