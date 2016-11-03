Then CJI Dattu had said it was a meticulously planned diabolic murder done without any provocation

The Supreme Court has stayed the execution of two men for the brutal murder of their brother and his entire family, including his three minor children and wife, in front of their mother at Jharkhand in 2007.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur, which is hearing the review petitions of the convicts, has stayed the execution of their death sentence till further orders.

A Supreme Court Bench led by Chief Justice Thakur’s immediate predecessor Justice H.L. Dattu had confirmed their death penalty in October 2014, saying it was a meticulously planned diabolic murder done without any provocation. The crime was categorised as falling in the rarest of rare domain, warranting capital punishment.

“In cases where an accused does not act on provocation, acting in spur of the moment but meticulously executes a deliberately planned crime in spite of understanding the probable consequence of his act, the death sentence may be the most appropriate punishment,” Justice Dattu had written in a 44-page order in 2014.

The High Court had in 2008 confirmed the death penalty of the two men — Mofil Khan and Mobarak Khan — but commuted the death sentence of two other co-accused to life imprisonment.