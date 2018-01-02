Supreme Court sets aside life sentence of Dalit woman’s rapist

The Supreme Court set aside the life imprisonment of a man for raping a Dalit woman 23 years ago, saying there is no evidence to prove that he intended to rape her just because she belonged to the oppressed caste.

A Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R. Banumathi found Asharfi, the convict, not guilty under Section 3 (2) (v) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

This provision in the Act, meant to protect the members of the SC/ST community from atrocities, deals with offences envisaged in the Indian Penal Code which carry a punishment of over 10 years.

Before its amendment on January 26, 2016, Section 3 (2) (v) required evidence that the accused committed the crime with an intention to insult or “belittle” his victim, who belonged to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe.

Post 2016, the particular Section was changed so that even mere knowledge on the part of the accused that his victim belonged to the SC/ST community was enough proof to bring home the charge under the special law.

In Asharfi’s case, the Supreme Court concluded that since the rape was committed in 1995, over a decade before the provision was amended in 2016, the prosecution had to prove that he intended the crime as a means to belittle his victim. Mere proof of his knowledge that the victim was a person from the SC/ST community was not enough. Clearly, the amended Section 3 (2) (v) of 2016 did not apply for this case, the apex court found.

“In the present case, the unamended Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act is applicable as the occurrence was on the night of 8/9.12.1995. From the unamended provision of Section 3(2) (v) of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, it is clear that the statute laid stress on the intention of the accused in committing such offence in order to belittle the person as he/she belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe community. The evidence and materials on record do not show that the appellant (Asharfi) had committed rape on the victim on the ground that she belonged to Scheduled Caste,” Justice Banumathi wrote in the recent judgment for the Bench.

The court concluded that “Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act can be pressed into service only if it is proved that the rape has been committed on the ground that the victim belonged to Scheduled Caste community. In the absence of evidence proving intention of the appellant in committing the offence upon the victim only because she belongs to Scheduled Caste community, the conviction of the appellant under Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act cannot be sustained”.

Setting aside the life sentence under the SC/ST Atrocities Act, the apex court nevertheless confirmed his 10-year sentence for gang-rape. However, it ordered the convict's release, forthwith, as he had already undergone the sentence of 10 years.