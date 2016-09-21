Siddaramaiah to consult Cabinet today

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called a meeting of the Cabinet on Wednesday for deciding the future course of action on the Supreme Court directive to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu till September 27.

He has also called an all-party meeting on Wednesday to hear suggestions from Opposition parties, State MPs and Cauvery basin legislators on the court’s ruling.

After consulting the legal and technical teams, as well as Opposition leaders, the government will take a decision on the future course of action on the release of water, he told press persons.

Soon after the court’s directive, Mr. Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting of senior Ministers, and had a telephonic conversation with the Congress Central leadership. He appealed to the people to maintain peace.

Terming the apex court’s ruling as an “injustice to Karnataka”, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, as a precautionary measure, many security personnel had been posted to ensure that there were no law and order problems in Bengaluru city, in highways connecting the districts of Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, and four dams in the Cauvery basin.