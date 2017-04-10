SC orders on UID violated: Opposition

more-in

The Opposition on Monday hit out at the government for making Aadhaar mandatory for various schemes which were not linked to subsidies, saying it had become an “instrument of exclusion not identification” and that information of individuals was under jeopardy as private vendors and banks were allowed access.

Opposition members said the provisions were violating the orders of the Supreme Court, where the issue was pending.

Govt.’s claim

Just before a short duration debate on Aadhaar began in the Upper House, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government saved about ₹50,000 crore LPG subsidy due to the linking of Aadhaar card with Jan Dhan accounts.

“The World Bank and a U.N. body have clearly stated that the extraordinary technological innovation of India needs to be followed by the world. Surely they [the UPA government] started it, but after improvements, it is showing results and the benefits have to be considered objectively,” he said.

The Aadhaar scheme was started by the UPA government.

“Now there is a robust legislation that has laid down the entire format of how the biometric data will be collected, processed, stored and under what terms and conditions will it be used,” Mr. Prasad said.

If there is unauthorised use of Aadhaar card details, the law provides for prosecution and punishment for up to 3 years, he added.

Fake cards

Initiating the debate, Rajeev Chandrashekar (Ind) expressed concern over fake Aadhaar cards, data integrity and privacy issues and also exclusion of subsidies by making it mandatory.

On fake Aadhaar cards, Mr. Chandrashekar said the government had inherited “100 crore unverified database” created prior to bringing the law in 2016.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh attacked the government for violating Supreme Court orders which clearly outlined where to use Aadhaar.

Making it mandatory beyond subsidies was in gross violation of the SC orders, he said.

“Aadhaar is becoming an instrument of exclusion not identification. The government is holding a pistol to people’s head and asking them to enrol for Aadhaar. It is in gross violation of Supreme Court orders. The government recently said that it saved ₹49,000 crore in LPG subsidies through Aadhaar, but according to a CAG report tabled last year, 92% savings on LPG subsidy was not due to Aadhaar but due to fall in crude oil prices,” Mr. Ramesh said.

‘Mind-boggling sum’

“You must have had some savings, but saying it was around ₹50,000 crore subsidy is mind-boggling,” Mr. Ramesh said, adding that PDS, old-age pension and MNREGA were three schemes where maximum exclusion was taking place.

Citing PDS data of Rajasthan, he said 26% of beneficiaries could not draw PDS wheat last month and “that is exclusion and not savings.”

Derek O Brien (AITC) criticised the government for using Aadhaar for various schemes such as the MGNREGA and mid-day meal schemes.

He said that in case of stone workers and other labourers, the biometrics often do not match and the people were being harassed unduly, especially for the mid-day meal scheme.