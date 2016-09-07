"We do not want to take chances now. We are now once bitten twice shy," the Bench observed, rejecting Mr. Ruia’s plea to travel for business.

In what may be an obvious reference to industrialist Vijay Mallya’s exit from the country, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it did not want to take chances by letting Essar promoter Ravi Ruia, an accused in a 2G scam-linked case, go abroad.

A Bench led by Justice J.S. Khehar told Mr. Ruia’s counsel A.M. Singhvi that his client is as “monetarily big” as the person — the court did not name this personality — who had earlier slipped out of the country.

It noted that the criminal trial was nearing its end, and this was not the appropriate time for travel outside.

In September 2015, the apex court had given 2G Special Judge the green signal to proceed with the trial against Essar Teleholdings Ltd, promoters Anshuman Ruia and Ravi Ruia in a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy linked to the 2G spectrum scam.

The court had denied the accused their plea to send their case to a magistrate court. The judgment, authored by Justice Rohinton Nariman, had also shot down attempts to derail the ongoing scam trial before the 2G court by seeking a fresh trial jointly along with the other accused persons in the scam.

The three accused had come in challenge of a judgment given by the 2G court on September 2, 2013 refusing to hold a joint trial. In the hearing before Justice Khehar’s Bench, Mr. Singhvi asked why his client should suffer because some Mr. X “cheated the court”. Mr. Singhvi argued that Mr. Ruia had gone abroad 43 times during trial but never failed to return.