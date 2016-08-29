The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition by a consortium of banks to deny the businessman Vijay Mallya a hearing in a contempt case against him for providing a “vague” statement about his assets in violation of a court order.

Justices Kurian Joseph and Rohinton Nariman directed the banks to respond to Mallya’s petition to recall the contempt notice issued by the court on July 25.

The notice was issued after the consortium complained that Mallya failed to disclose his assets, especially the receipt of $40 million out of the $75 million (Rs. 515 crore) due from the British liquor major Diageo Plc after he resigned as chairman of United Spirits Ltd. in February.

The Bench decided to hear the case in detail on September 27 after Mallya’s counsel, C.S. Vaidyanathan, denied any case of contempt.

Attorney-General Mukul Rohatgi, representing the banks, said Mallya had absented himself from court on Monday. Hence, he did not even deserve any opportunity of a hearing.