The Supreme Court has directed Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 10 days to ameliorate plight of farmers.
The apex court has also asked Tamil Nadu to approach supervisory committee for release of Cauvery water as per the tribunal’s order.
It has directed supervisory committee to decide Tamil Nadu’s plea in ten days from today.
