3-judge Bench refuses to review 2011 verdict upholding capital punishment

The Supreme Court has confirmed the death penalty for police constable-turned-serial killer B.A. Umesh on the basis of the evidence given by the sole witness in the case — a seven-year-old boy — who chanced upon his mother’s murderer leaving their home with a bag in hand.

A three-judge Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi, P.C. Pant and A.M. Khanwilkar refused to review the Supreme Court’s 2011 verdict upholding capital punishment.

The condemned man had contended that the testimony of a seven-year-old may be sufficient to hold a person guilty of an offence, but it was not enough to sentence a person to death.

“We are unable to accept this proposition,” countered Justice Pant, who wrote the 22-page judgment for the Bench. “If the statement of the witness, aged seven, has been found natural, trustworthy and without any chance of being tutored, it cannot be taken lightly as mitigating circumstances, particularly in the facts and circumstances of the present case.”

The case dealt with the sexual assault and murder of a widow in her mid-thirties at Bhuvaneshwarinagar in Bengaluru. On that fateful day in February 1998, the victim had returned with her son after school. The child had then gone out to play.

On his return, he saw the convict in the hall of their apartment with a bag in hand. Umesh introduced himself as ‘uncle Venkatesh.’ He told the boy that his mother was “possessed by evil spirits” and he was going to call a doctor.

The boy went inside to find his mother lying in a pool of blood. The police caught up with Umesh two days later as he was committing another robbery. Both the Sessions Court and the Karnataka High Court sentenced him to death.

The Supreme Court refused to accept Umesh’s contention that he was only 30 years old at the time of the offence and had left the boy unharmed. “It is apparent that the child was left unharmed not because of any compassion... Rather, he [Umesh] was on a hasty retreat from the place,” Justice Pant wrote in the judgment.