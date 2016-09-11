Karnataka files plea to modify order directing it to share Cauvery water with TN

The Supreme Court has agreed to conduct an early hearing on Monday on the Karnataka government's plea to modify the order directing it to share Cauvery water with neighbour Tamil Nadu.

A few hours before midnight on Saturday, Karnataka had approached the Supreme Court registrar at his residence with their urgent plea for the highest court's intervention in the backdrop of unabated turmoil and public unrest in the State, following the order on September 5 to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The file was placed before the Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur on Sunday.

The Chief Justice referred the matter for hearing before Justice Dipak Misra's Bench which had passed the September 5 order.

'Order has caused distress to farmers'

Karnataka said that 15,000 cusecs of water has already been released to Tamil Nadu as a goodwill gesture. It contended that the water is for storage purpose in Tamil Nadu while Karnataka was reeling under a drinking water crisis.

Its application for modification said the order had caused great distress to the public and ordinary farmers of Karnataka. It also said that the Samba region in Tamil Nadu had sufficient supply of ground water for cultivation.