India’s High Commissioner to U.K. Navtej Sarna is set to head for Washington as Ambassador to the U.S., considered a high-profile posting.

Arun Singh, India’s Ambassador to U.S., is due for retirement and it is understood that Mr. Sarna’s name has been finalised to succeed him. It is learnt the India’s High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha may replace Mr. Sarna in the U.K.

Mr. Sarna, an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1980 batch, was serving as Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs before he was posted to London in January. The 59-year-old diplomat was among the longest-serving spokespersons of the MEA.

He was also India’s Ambassador to Israel from 2008 to 2012.