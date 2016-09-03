Nalini Chidambaram, wife of former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidamabram, on Friday skipped her scheduled date before Enforcement Directorate sleuths in Kolkata in connection with a money-laundering probe in the Saradha chit fund scam case.

Officials said Ms. Chidamabram, did not appear on Friday and is understood to have suggested to the ED officials that she should rather be quizzed at her residence, as allowed for women under CrPC provisions. — PTI