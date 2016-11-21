Amid the controversy over the State Bank of India reportedly writing off loans worth Rs. 7,000 crore, including that of Vijay Mallya-promoted Kingfisher Airlines, a sanitation worker in Nashik has written to the bank seeking a ‘similar’ waiver of his Rs. 1.5-lakh loan.

Bhaurao Sonawane, a safai worker with the Tryambakeshwar municipal council in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, said he had written to the SBI seeking waiver of his loan “in the same manner in which the bank waived Mr. Mallya’s loan.”

“I have written a letter to the bank, congratulating it for the ‘good decision’ to waive Mr. Mallya’s loan. I requested the SBI to waive my loan as well,” Mr. Sonawane told PTI.

“I took this loan to meet expenses on my son’s illness,” he said, adding that the bank manager was yet to respond to the letter.

Mr. Sonawane’s demand comes against the backdrop of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley asking the opposition in the Rajya Sabha not to go by the literal meaning of write-off. “ Write-off does not mean loan waiver. Loan still remains. You still continue to pursue,” Mr. Jaitley said. — PTI