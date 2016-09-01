"He broke our trust. The party will decide on the matter for further action to be taken," he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal clearing his stand on Sandeep Kumar's controversy after a sex tape allegedly featuring him surfaced, he said that AAP has zero tolerance for any wrongdoings.

In an eight minutes and 30 seconds long video message, Mr. Kejriwal said that they immediately took action action against their own Minister. “We didn't defend his act or tried to justify it, unlike other parties,” he said. He admitted the morale of the party workers is low as a minister is caught in such an act. “He broke our trust. The party will decide on the matter for further action to be taken,” he said.

Attacking the BJP and Congress over scams and controversies surrounding their Ministers, he said that both never took any action against them. “BJP even today defends Shivraj Singh Chouhan for Vyapam scam, Vasundhra Raje for Mining and Lalitgate scam. Punjab’s (Bikram Singh) Majithia is a known drug lord but BJP will never take any action like we do. Even Congress’ leaders such as Captain Amarinder Singh's family members have Swiss Banks accounts but no action is taken against him. Instead he's made Punjab's in-charge,” he alleged.

He added that this is the difference between AAP and other parties. “We will not tolerate any misdeed even if it is done by our own minister. I have told Manish (Sisodia) to take strict action even against me if I'm caught doing something wrong,” he said.