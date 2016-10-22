Embattled Sahara Group on Friday told the Supreme Court it was ready with a road map to deposit the remaining amount of Rs. 12,000 crore in the SEBI-Sahara account by December 2018 to be refunded to the investors.

The group told a Bench headed by Chief Justice T.S. Thakur that the road map has been shared with the market regulator SEBI and amicus curiae and senior advocate Shekhar Naphade.

The Bench then continued with the interim bail and other arrangements granted to Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy till November 28.

Earlier, the court had said it had been “taken for a ride” by the Sahara group through its past conduct and had directed it to submit a road map to pay the balance amount of Rs. 12,000 crore to SEBI, while extending the parole of Mr. Roy and others till October 24 on payment of Rs. 200 crore. — PTI