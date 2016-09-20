India’s counter-terror diplomacy has received a boost with international comments condemning the Uri attack as an act of “terror.” However, condemnatory letters also referred to the Kashmir issue indicating that the issue is getting international attention.

Statements from France, Israel, Russia, the U.S. and Canada condemned the attack as an act of terror showing that they too share the growing international concern on terrorism. India began its high voltage counter-terror campaign last week at the 33rd session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and followed it up at the Non-Aligned Movement summit at Venezuela where Indian representatives demanded “concrete action” against terrorism. India had described Pakistan as a “global epicentre of terrorism” at the UNHRC.

Russia’s condemnation went a step ahead and expressed concern about the terror strike on the Pathankot airbase on January 2. “We are also concerned about the fact that, according to New Delhi, the army base near Uri was attacked from Pakistani territory,” the statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.