Ruckus in Lok Sabha over Tarun Vijay's remarks on south Indians

The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed pandemonium over certain remarks made by former BJP MP Tarun Vijay referring to the skin colour of south Indians, leading brief adjournment of the House.

An interview given by BJP leader Tarun Vijay to a television channel claiming that attacks on African students in Noida were not racist, took a wrong turn when he referred South Indians as "them" and "black". To a question, if the African students were targetted for their skin colour, the MP replied in negative and went on to say: "If we were racist, why would the entire South — you know the Tamils, you know Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra — why do we live with them? We have blacks, black people around us. You are denying your own nation, denying your ancestry, your history and you're denying your culture."

The former Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand is known to be a lover of Tamil culture, and was instrumental in installing the statue of Tamil poet-saint Thiruvalluvar in the Himalayan State.

As soon as the House assembled on Monday, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wanted a discussion on Mr. Vijay's remarks. He was joined by various opposition MPs. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan assured she would allow them to discuss it during Zero Hour and proceeded with Question Hour. But an unhappy opposition continued sloganeering.

Junior Minister for Parliamentary Affairs H.N. Ananth Kumar, an MP from Bengaluru, intervened to point out that "when Nirmala Sitharaman, a south Indian, is answering questions, members should allow her to answer." It failed to cut ice and the House had to be adjourned for 20 minutes.

Mr. Kharge raised the issue during question hour. "The remarks came from no ordinary man," said Mr. Kharge pointing out that Mr. Vijay was formerly editing RSS mouthpiece Panchajanya and had written numerous columns in various newspapers explaining his party's ideology.

Reading out from the transcript of Mr. Vijay's interview, Mr. Kharge asked if Mr. Vijay was spelling out his party's ideology and if the government will file an FIR against their leader for violating Article 15 of the Constitution.

"This is a secular country, but some parties with such ideologies are indulging in these acts. It is dangerous for India's Integrity," said Mr. Kharge likening it with Hitler's ideology.

When BJP members pointed out that Mr. Vijay had apologised for his remarks, Mr. Kharge responded: "They are creating problems for the entire country. Today they seek apology after humiliating, insulting." He recalled Ambedkar's words from a 1949 speech warning "we will be slaves again."

Home Minister Rajnath Singh responded to Mr. Kharge's comments. Refusing to take Mr. Vijay's name as he is currently not a member of the House, Mr. Singh said: "Mr. Kharge talked about discrimination, I wish to state that India is a secular country, there can't be any discrimination on caste, creed, race basis, it shall not be allowed."

Mr. Singh added: "The person about whom Mr. Kharge said, that person said the statement he gave was indefensible and he has tendered an apology." The Home Minister also pointed out that Mr. Vijay calls himself the "adopted son of Tamil mother" and recalled how he once he held placard quoting Thiruvalluvar.

"When he has tendered an apology, it should be considered," said Mr. Singh seeking an end to the controversy.