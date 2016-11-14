The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh on Sunday laid the foundation for a new-look, seven-storey headquarters in Delhi’s Jhandelwalan, with its chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP president Amit Shah, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Power Minister Piyush Goyal in attendance.

“Since it will be an office of the organisation, the RSS will not seek any funds from the public. Entire money for construction of this building will be raised from our workers and well-wishers,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

“There is curiosity and enthusiasm for construction of new building, when work started we didn’t have the resources but [swayamsevaks] were prepared and ready to work,” he added.

RSS’ Delhi vice-president Alok Kumar said the new building would be constructed on 3.5 lakh sq. feet. In addition to a spacious parking lot, the proposed structure will comprise three building blocks. Mr. Kumar said that in addition to the space constraint, the previous headquarter building, also in Jhandelwalan had become old and dilapidated so a decision was taken to construct a new building.