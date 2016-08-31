Subhash Velingkar was removed from his post after BJP President Amit Shah complained against him to the RSS leadership

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday removed its Goa chief, Subhash Velingkar, for working against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

“Velingkar has been removed from his post with immediate effect for faulting a political outfit and working against the Goa government,” RSS publicity head Manmohan Vaidya told IANS.

Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch (BBSM), an outfit led by Velingkar, has been demanding that regional languages (Konkani and Marathi) be made the medium of instruction in Goa’s elementary schools and asking the state to stop grants of English medium schools.

Velingkar was removed from his post after BJP President Amit Shah complained against him to the RSS leadership, informed sources said.

Shah was shown black flags by members of the outfit during his recent visit to Goa. He was on his way to address a meeting of BJP workers near Panaji.

Critical of the Laxmikant Parsekar-led BJP government, Velingkar accused the state government of betraying the electorate’s trust.

He also said that the chances of the BJP winning the upcoming Goa assembly elections were bleak.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has said it will contest the Goa elections, had been using Velingkar’s criticism of the state government in its campaign.