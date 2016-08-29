The Air Intelligence Unit(AIU) of Dabolim International Airport in South Goa on Monday ,on profiling of Air India Flight AI-994(Dubai-Goa-Bangalore) rummaged the aircraft on arrival and during a search seized three black plastic bundles in its rear toilet, containing assorted golden jewellery and three gold bars totally weighing 2.532 kg. valued at Rs.65 lakhs.

Despite inquiries with transit passengers and crew or ground staff of the Airlines, owners was not found.

Seizure was made by the officers of Goa Customs led by Assistant Commissioner of the Airport Vivekananda Reddy under overall direction of Commissioner, Customs, Goa K. Anpazhakan.