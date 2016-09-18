Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Anil Vij, on Saturday announced a cash award of Rs. 4 crore for Paralympics medalist Deepa Malik, at par with medal-winners at the Olympic Games.

The Minister, who was welcoming the athlete at IGI Airport in New Delhi, said it was a matter of pride for Haryana that a sportsperson from the State had bagged a medal at the Paralympic Games as well.

Mr. Vij further said that Deepa Malik would also be given a government job as per her educational qualifications.

Malik (45), hailing from Sonipat in Haryana, became the first Indian woman athlete to win medal at Paralympics. She won a silver medal in the women’s shotput event with a throw of 4.61m at the Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Deepa was confined to a wheelchair in 1999 due to a spinal tumour that paralysed her from waist down. — PTI