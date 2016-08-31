A Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan was seriously injured after being pushed out of a moving train by some miscreants on Wednesday near Kesinga railway station in Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

The victim, identified as constable Bhubaneswar Thakur of Koksara in Kalahandi, was on duty in Dhanbad-Allepy Express train from Titlagarh to Muniguda when the incident took place in the early hours, railway officials said.

Mr. Thakur was first taken to Kesinga health centre and later shifted to Bhawanipatana for treatment. His condition is stated to be critical, the official said.

While probe is on to ascertain the reason behind the incident, preliminary inquiry indicates the constable was inquiring about a missing mobile phone of a passenger when some miscreants pushed him, the official said.