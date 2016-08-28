Rights activist Irom Sharmila has been shifted to the Yoga and Naturopathy Health Spa Centre at Langol in Manipur’s Imphal West district for recuperation.

Rights activist Irom Sharmila has been shifted to the Yoga and Naturopathy Health Spa Centre at Langol in Manipur’s Imphal West district for recuperation.

She left the security ward of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital on Saturday, where she had been staying since she broke her 16-year fast against AFSPA on August 9.

Ms. Sharmila told reporters on Sunday that she had already started her work to fight the Manipur election slated for early next year.

She said she would like to participate in the global youth peace festival between September 27 and October 27 in Chhatisgarh and wanted to launch “a new movement to cleanse society” there.

The ‘Iron Lady’ is due to appear before the court on September 5. — PTI