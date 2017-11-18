Restrictions in parts of Srinagar after militant killed in shootout

A CRPF jawan stands guard during restrictions, in Old City Srinagar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Authorities imposed curfew-like restrictions in parts of Srinagar, closed educational institutions and detained separatists as “a precautionary measure” to maintain law and order, officials said on Saturday.

The move came a day after a local militant and a policeman were killed in a shootout in Srinagar's Zakura area.

Areas of capital Srinagar falling under the jurisdiction of six police stations — Parimpora, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Safakadal, M.R. Gunj and Rainawari — were sealed with concertina wires and barricaded to stop movement of vehicles.

An official said Section 144 would be strictly implemented in these areas “as a precautionary measure.”

Meanwhile, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest. JKLF chief Yasin Malik was also shifted to the Central Jail as part of the crackdown on separatists.

All educational institutes were closed. Kashmir University, in a press statement said, the class work will be suspended for a day “but scheduled examination will be held.”

Train services in south Kashmir were also suspended.

Slain militant, Mugees Mir, who the police believe is affiliated to the militant faction headed by Zakir Musa, was injured in Zakura shootout and succumbed to his injuries later. He is a resident of Parimpora in Srinagar. Hundreds of people participated in his funeral in Srinagar.

Musa heads the al-Qaeda chapter, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, in Kashmir. It was the first casualty inflicted on the group by the security agencies. One militant had been arrested from the shootout site.

Meanwhile, a Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen spokesman claimed that the militant belonged to his group and was “a district commander.” He added that Mir was in “no way affiliated to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.”