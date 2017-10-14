‘Release pensions before Diwali’

more-in

South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat on Friday ordered the officials of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to release pensions of all eligible beneficiaries before Diwali.

Delayed payment

In the meeting of the SDMC house, Ms. Sehrawat said the civic body was aware of the difficulties faced by beneficiaries because of delayed payment of pensions. She said they are also trying to clear all arrears.

“The SDMC has decided to disburse old age pensions and financial assistance to all eligible beneficiaries from January to June 2016. We have also allocated an amount of ₹34crore to 58,241 pensioners in all four zones. This will be a Diwali gift from the corporation to all of us,” said Ms. Sehrawat.

There are 19,153 pensioners in central zone, followed by 15,393 in south zone, 13,221 in Najafgarh zone and 10,474 in the west zone.

The corporation also decided to identify dark spots and install LED lights in these areas for safety of the residents. The Mayor announced that a set of 10 LED lights, including pillar lights connection and all ancillary items, will be provided in each ward.

“Apart from this, ₹11 lakh has been allotted for installation ROs in all primary schools. All students have the right to safe and clean drinking water,” Ms. Sehrawat said.

The Mayor has called a high-level meeting of all MLAs and councillors with Union Urban Development Ministry officials after Diwali to discuss the issue of road and drain repairs and maintenance in unauthorised neighbourhoods.