Superceding the order of the Supervisory Committee in the Cauvery water dispute, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu.

A bench led by Justice Dipak Misra directed Karnataka to release this amount of water from its reservoirs for the period between September 21 to September 27, the next date of hearing in the Supreme Court.

Despite vehement objections raised by senior advocate Fali Nariman for Karnataka, the Bench doubled the amount of Cauvery water ordered to be released by the Cauvery Supervisory Committee barely 24 hours ago.

The court order was a severe blow to Karnataka, which began the hearing by protesting even the Committee's order to release 3,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu till September 30.

After a marathon hearing which spanned over two hours, the Bench passed a lengthy order which also included a direction to the Centre to form a Cauvery Management Board to monitor the dynamics and disputes of inter-State water sharing.

In an early hearing, the Court had modified its initial order to release 15,000 cusecs to 12,000 cusecs of water.

The court had earlier urged Karnataka to embrace the principle of "live and let live" and help distressed Tamil Nadu to continue to "exist as an entity."

"Tamil Nadu's situation is 'water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink'. Some steps have to be taken by Karnataka so that the other State (Tamil Nadu) can exist as an entity. The principle of live and let live has to be applied to this dispute," Justice Dipak Misra had observed in a previous hearing.

The court noted that Tamil Nadu has suffered deficit for three straight months in June, July and August this year.

Violence and protests had scarred Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the release of water.

In a counter to Tamil Nadu's application for release of 50.52 tmc feet of Cauvery water to save 40,000 acres of samba crops this season, Karnataka said it has a deficit of about 80 tmc feet water in its four reservoirs.

"Two States have to live in harmony. Water disputes leave inhabitants of two States, its agriculture, their lives in dire straits..." Justice Misra had observed.