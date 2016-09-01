Amit Shah asks RS members to adopt one LS seat each where the BJP had lost.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday told BJP members in the Rajya Sabha that they needed to do more to expand the reach of the party among new social groups, and raise consciousness about the achievements of the NDA government.

He was addressing a meeting called by BJP president Amit Shah to set out parameters to judge the performance of the party’s Rajya Sabha MPs.

The MPs were asked by the party chief to adopt one Lok Sabha seat each where the BJP had lost the last polls and nurse it to ensure the victory of party candidates in the next general elections. “They [Rajya Sabha members] have to work, campaign as if they are the Lok Sabha members from there. They have to take up party programmes and developmental schemes like members of the Lower House. They should make up for the party not having its MP from there,” Mr. Shah said.

According to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who briefed the media about the closed door meeting, Mr. Modi said the BJP had set a precedent in sending a young crop of MPs to the House of Elders and that it should be reflected in the demonstration of renewed vigour and energy.

“The Prime Minister also encouraged the Rajya Sabha members to raise issues pertaining to the States where they get elected from, and also to strive to reach out to various sections of society in those States and connect them to the party,” said Mr. Prasad.

“Mr. Modi asked the MPs to research more, raise pertinent questions and put forth their views more effectively in the House,” said Mr. Prasad.

Around 52 Rajya Sabha MPs attended the meeting, with Mr. Shah delivering the inaugural address, and a special presentation was made by the Information Technology team of the BJP, led by Amit Malviya, on the uses of social media and how best to leverage it.