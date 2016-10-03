R-Day invite for Abu Dhabi Crown Prince

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is likely to be the chief guest of Republic Day in 2017.

The Ministry of External Affairs described him as a “dear friend” of India and announced invitation extended to him.

“We hope to welcome a dear friend of India, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, as Republic Day 2017, Chief Guest,” announced MEA spokesperson Vikas Swarup on Twitter.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed paid a visit earlier in February to Delhi during which both India and the UAE sealed a number of agreements.

Mr. bin Zayed has acknowledged the invitation and sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciating the gesture.

“Our strong relations are deeply rooted in history; our strategic cooperation has increased, driven by our mutual aspirations to develop it,” the Crown Prince said in a message sent posted on the social media.