RBI issuing new batch of ₹500 notes

The Reserve Bank of India is issuing a new batch of ₹500 notes.

The notes, similar in all respects to the ones issued after the November 8, 2016 notification, will have inset letter “A” on both the number panels, with year of printing 2017 on the reverse.

“In continuation of issuing of ₹500 denomination banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (new) series from time to time which are currently legal tender, a new batch of banknotes with inset letter “A” in both the number panels, bearing the signature of Dr. Urjit R. Patel Governor, Reserve Bank of India; with the year of printing '2017’ on the reverse, are being issued. The design of these notes is similar in all respects to the ₹ 500 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series which were first notified through a press release (on November 8, 2016),” an RBI release said.

The ₹500 note, which were first notified on November 8, 2016, has inset letter “E” with the year of printing 2016 and Swachh Bharat Logo printed on the reverse.