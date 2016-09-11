Leading industrialist Ratan Tata on Saturday said his Twitter account was hacked on Friday, and a “spurious” tweet with “malicious intent” was sent.

“Shocked that my Twitter account was hacked yesterday and a spurious malicious tweet was wrongly attributed to me. This spurious tweet has now been deleted and my Twitter account restored,” he tweeted.

On Friday, a tweet by parody account @realhistorypic was shared by Mr. Tata’s account showing Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the caption: “Owner of Network 18 welcoming his employee to address people how cronies are going to halt inflation.” The tweet marked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.