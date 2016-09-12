Hinting at the possible involvement of “Gau Rakshaks” in the Mewat gang-rape case, one of the two victims told an English news channel that the accused had asked them whether they consumed beef.

The revelation comes more than two weeks after the incident in which a couple was beaten to death and their minor niece and a married woman were gang-raped during a robbery. Four persons have been arrested in this connection.

“They asked us if we eat beef. We said we don’t, but they insisted we do, and that is why we were being punished,” one of the rape victims told the news channel in Delhi.

Inspector-General of Police, South Range, Mamta Singh, however, told The Hindu that the women had not revealed any such thing in their statement to the police and the magistrate. “The women never told this to the police and the magistrate. A couple of days after their statement to the magistrate we again spoke to them asking if they wanted to add anything more to their statement, but they denied. Now after the controversy over beef biryani, they have come up with this statement. Still they are free to add it to their statement before the magistrate,” said Ms. Singh.

She said the local police had already written to the State government recommending that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.