Dehradun: A mega unit of Patanjali Herbal and Food Park is to be set up in Nepal, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev announced on Sunday during Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal’s visit to the Patanjali processing unit in Haridwar.

Mr Dahal, in India on his first official visit abroad after being sworn in as prime minister, visited Baba Ramdev’s Haridwar-based Patanjali Food and Herbal Park on Sunday.

Baba Ramdev said, "After visiting our [Patanjali] Food Park, 'Prachanda' ji [Mr Dahal] asked me to start something on similar lines in Nepal too… We will set up a mega food park in Nepal. And not just a food park, but a university too.”

Mr Dahal said a processing unit would help improve the economy of Nepal and increase job opportunities in the country.